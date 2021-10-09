Archbold — Ruth Eleanore (Hall) Roth passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hospice of Defiance, Ohio, at the age of 94.
Ruth was born near Milton Center in Wood County, Ohio, on August 19, 1927, to Lewis and Mildred (Baumgardner) Hall.
The family relocated to Fayette, Ohio, when Ruth was in junior high school and she graduated valedictorian of the Fayette class of 1944. Following graduation, she worked in the accounts receivable department at Owens-Illinois in Toledo.
On June 25, 1946, she married Vernon Roth of Pettisville, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on January 31, 2016. She is survived by her children: Barbara (James) Tanner, Quincy, Michigan; Karen (Roger) Nafziger of Archbold; Laura (Charles) Nafziger, Ron (Char) Roth, Donna (Terry) King, Connie (Kurt) Nofziger, Rick (Deb) Roth, all of Pettisville; Sandy (Mike) Short of Stryker and son in law, Richard (Brenda) Nafziger of Defiance, 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Clemma Stuckey and Sadie Roth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Joanne (Richard) Nafziger; infant granddaughter, Cynthia Kay Nafziger and brother, Ross Hall.
Visitation will be held at Central Mennonite Church, Archbold Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m. Masks are encouraged. Family and friends will proceed to the graveside service at the Pettisville Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be given to CHP Hospice, Central Mennonite Church or charity of donor's choice.
Everyone is invited to join the family for a fellowship meal in the fellowship hall immediately following the service for those who do not go to the grave site. The family will return and join guests following the burial.
