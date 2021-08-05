Ruth Klear

Glandorf — Ruth Anna Klear, 92, of Glandorf, died at 5:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf.

She was born on May 7, 1929, in New Cleveland, to the late August and Frances (Maag) Schroeder. On May 3, 1949, she married Eugene Klear. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2000.

Ruth is survived by six children: Janet (David) Maidlow of Findlay, Brenda (Larry) Niese of Ottawa, Daniel (Mary Ellen) Klear of Glandorf, Kevin Klear of Ayersville, Suzanne (Kevin) McGlaughlin of Ottawa, and Brian (Debbie Rotter) Klear of Brighton, Michigan; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: William (Alice) Klear Jr.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jackie Klear Massey; a sister, Junilla (Virgil) Karhoff; two brothers: Donatus (Margaret) Schroeder and Alphonse (Angela) Schroeder; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Ronald (Shirley Klear Cass) Klear and Ilo Mae (Donald) Cox.

Ruth used to DJ with Gene for WONW, Defiance from 1981-96. Their show was called, "Your Polka Show with the Klears." She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, Rosary Altar Society, Ohio Polka Boosters, Polka Hall of Fame, International Music Association, Women's Bowling Association, National Pro-Life Alliance and the VFW Auxiliary Post 8847, New Bavaria. Ruth was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, with Father Tony Fortman and Father Roger Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m., Thursday with a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice or the Jackie Klear Massey Memorial Scholarship Fund.

