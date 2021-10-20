Defiance — Ruth A. Keys, age 59, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 11, 1962, to Ernest and Cheryl (Priest) Birtcher in Napoleon, Ohio. In 1996, she married her best friend Macel Keys, who resides in Defiance.
Ruth worked at Teneco for twelve years until she resigned to be a stay-at-home grandma. She loved being a grandmother, and she enjoyed driving her golf cart around, bird watching and nature walks. She loved feeding the deer and birds, and had several bird houses. She loved all animals, especially horses. Ruth enjoyed shopping, fishing, painting derby cars and caring for her flower garden.
Ruth will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 25 years, Macel Keys, her mother, Cheryl Hall, her son, Raymond Birtcher of Stryker, and her daughter, Tiffany Knapp of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Gavyn and Chandler Birtcher, Ashton Thome, and Urban Goings; her brother, Ernie (Ali) Birtcher of Toledo; and two sisters, Deb (Don) Rath of Mississippi, and Phyllis Helms of Texas, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Birtcher.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton Street, Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Deb Helton of Fellowship Church officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.