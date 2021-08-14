Defiance — Ruth A. Groh, age 95, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born on December 5, 1925, to Carl and Letty (Wells) Raider in McComb, Ohio. She was married for several years to Richard Groh, who preceded her in death in 1996.
Ruth was a past member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Defiance, and Eastern Star. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and bird watching. Ruth loved music and played the accordion. The family bonded over music. Ruth loved her children and enjoyed her time spent as a homemaker at home with her family.
Ruth is survived by her sons, John (Billie) Groh of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Kenneth (Dolly) Groh of Defiance, six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela and Diana Groh, several brothers and sisters, and her dog "Prince".
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tom Zulick officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.