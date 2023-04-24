Ruth Eickhoff

NAPOLEON — Ruth C. Eickhoff, 100, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, at her residence.
She was born April 19, 1923, in Hamler, Ohio, to the late Edwin and Frieda (Dachenhaus) Koppenhofer. She married Norbert Eickhoff and he preceded her in death in 1986. She was also preceded in death by her three children, Debra Rex, Joel Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff, and a brother, Herb (Ramona) Koppenhofer.
Ruth was a childhood member of Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler and current member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
She was a 1941 graduate of Hamler High School. In high school, she was a waitress at the Napoleon Roller Rink. During WWII, she lived and worked weekly in Ypsilanti, Michigan, making parts for the war effort. She became a bank teller at First Federal Bank in Napoleon, where she worked for years and became a friendly face to many patrons.
She previously enjoyed yearly trips to Las Vegas with her brother, sister-in-law and friends. She belonged to three card clubs, although they were more like social clubs as they could commonly be found socializing and dining at the pizza hut. She loved her flowers and tending to the garden, as well as visiting with loved ones on her sun porch. Ruth was an avid polka dancer and frequented Hamler Summerfest with her beloved Norbert.
Ruth is survived by her grandchildren, Tara (Shawn) Ford, Scott (Kelli) Rex, Molly (Joe) Knepley, Mike (Katie) Rex, Jon (Malory) Eickhoff, Jenni (Nathan) Schwiebert and Kenzie (Derek) Vocke, 17 great-grandchildren, son-in-law, Roger Rex (Karen Leaders Steiner) and daughters-in-law, Bev Eickhoff (Gary Franz) and Mary Eickhoff (John Safian), and a great-grand dog, Luna.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
