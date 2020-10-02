ARCHBOLD — Ruth M. Clair, 95, Archbold, passed away September 28, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven. Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Rychener and Paulette Spotts. Services will be private. Short Funeral Home, Archbold, is handling arrangements.

