Defiance — Ruth Armstrong, 91, Defiance, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She had been suffering from colon cancer.
Ruth was a graduate of Edgerton High School. She married Kenneth L. Armstrong on June 30, 1947, who preceded her in death on February 3, 2020. They had 72 wonderful years together. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Dawn) Armstrong and Cindy Roehrig, all of Defiance; five grandchildren, Shanna, Jessica, Amanda, Nathan and Aaron; 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons; her brothers, Eldon Lloyd of Kentucky and Murel (Shirley) Lloyd of Defiance; and her sisters, Sylvia Thorpe of Bryan, Ohio, and Darlene Thomas of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Kenneth; her son, Randy Armstrong; and her brothers, Virgil, Paul and Charles Lloyd.
Ruth worked during the summer months at Bard's and also at The Ohio Art Company, both in Bryan, Ohio. She went to work at Murphy's in Defiance, and then worked at Defiance High School in the cafeteria for 23 years before her retirement. Ruth always ran the malt machine, and was known as "The Milkshake Lady."
Her husband enjoyed making things from wood, and she loved to finish them for him. She enjoyed crocheting, and watching wrestling with Kenneth. Ruth loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren, and attending their school events.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Church of the Nazarene in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Donald Leonard officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place in the Riverview Memory Gardens. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
