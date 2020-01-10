Alexander

Ruth A. Alexander, 63, Defiance, passed away from complications of diabetes on Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 8, 1956, to Donald and Elizabeth (Lynch) Alexander in Flint, Michigan. Ruth earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, and her master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. She studied in Japan, and worked as a speech pathologist. Ruth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and a former executive for Boy Scouts of America. She was an avid reader.

Ruth will be sadly missed by her daughter, Elizabeth Alexander of Defiance; her twin sister, Beth (Paul) Besaw; sisters, Catherine (Robert) Stordeur, Stefanie (Michael) Haist and Christina (Rick) Johnson; her brother, Harold “Chip” (Andria) Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, D. Edward Alexander; and her stepmother, Mary Lou Alexander.

Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m., with Father Randy Giesige officiating.

Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
715 Jefferson Ave.
Defiance, OH 43512
Jan 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
715 Jefferson Ave.
Defiance, OH 43512
