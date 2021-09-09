Russell Parrish

Paulding — Russell E. Parrish, age 84, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at CHP Hospice, Defiance, Ohio.
He was born July 14, 1937, in Paulding, son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (AuFrance) Parrish. On June 30, 1962, he married Kathryn "Pauline" Monroe, who preceded him in death on February 19, 2018. He was retired in 1994 after 36 years of service from LaFarge Cement Company (the former General Portland Cement), Paulding. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Paulding, VFW Post 587, lifetime member of Eagles Aerie 2405, lifetime member of John Paulding Historical Society, lifetime member of Knights of Columbus, Paulding County Fair Board, and was a Paulding County Sheriff reserve deputy for over 50 years. He loved spending time with family and friends and was an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards, gambling, a cold beer and fishing with his fishing buddies.
He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Patty Porter and Karen (John) Burnett both of Paulding; granddaughters, Mikayla (Kevin) Scaggs, Melinda (Andrew) Keeling, Haley Porter, Elizabeth (Celia) Otero and Victoria Bradford; great-grandchildren: Harmony, Ariana and Maximus Bedinghaus, Brayden, Devan, Nova, Reilee and Paxton Keeling; sisters-in-law, Mary Monroe, Alma Riggenbach and Wilma Ashcraft; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Richard Parrish.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 587.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10, at Den Herder Funeral Home from 2-7 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorials may be made to the Paulding County Sheriffs D.A.R.E. Unit, 500 E. Perry St., Paulding OH 45879 or Divine Mercy Catholic Parish/Masses, 315 N. Main St. Paulding OH 45879.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
