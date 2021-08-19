Oakwood — Russell "Frank" Marvin, 65, of Oakwood, died at 6:02 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living. He was born August 25, 1955, in Paulding County to the late Russell Harold and Laura (Carnahan) Marvin.

Survivors include two sons: Dennis (Kristy) Marvin of Paulding and Doug Marvin of Oakwood; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Becky Grunden of Defiance.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pam Teagarden.

Russell was a member of Auglaize Chapel Church of God, Auglaize. He was also a member of the NRA and the Melrose Game Club.

Funeral service will begin 5 p.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, at Auglaize Chapel Church of God, Auglaize with the Rev. Stan Harman officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday following the service at the church until 8 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

