Cecil — Russell Hayden, 77, of Cecil, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on March 4, 1944, to Barney and Patricia (Harvey) Hayden in Indiana. He was married to Patricia (Armenta) Hayden, who preceded him in death. Russell was a member of Defiance Moose Lodge 2094, and was a former member of The Hell's Angels. He worked in construction for several years, and he loved to work on cars.
Russell is survived by his mother, Patricia Hayden of Michigan, and his daughters, Jaymi Holibaugh of Rittman, Ohio, and Teresa Shindler of Defiance. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Summer (Mason) Taylor, Mathew Holibaugh, Sky Schooley, and Gage Schooley, five great-grandchildren: Evan Taylor, Athena Taylor, Kaylee Timbrook, Trevor Holibaugh, and Gracie Holibaugh, and his sisters: Debra Lehman of Bryan, Ohio, Laura Theil of Michigan, and Sharon VanVlerah of Bryan, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Barney Hayden, his wife, Patricia Hayden, and his brother, Michael Hayden.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
