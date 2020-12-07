Russell Flint

PAULDING — Russell L. Flint passed away December 5, 2020, at the Gardens of Paulding, Paulding, Ohio.
He was born February 5, 1931, on a farm in Broughton, Ohio, where he loved riding his pony, Silver, and doing farm chores. He graduated from Paulding High School in 1948 where he met the love of his life, Donna Freshwater. He joined the National Guard in November 1950. He and Donna married February 3, 1951, before he was sent to Germany as a medic assistant. He was discharged in June 1952 as a corporal. He returned to Paulding, working local jobs until in 1956 he joined General Portland Cement, retiring in 1992. He loved gardening, working in the lawn, and playing cards at the Past Time Café in Paulding with his friends. Russ and Donna would travel often to Georgia to visit their son and his brother, Robert, and their families. These activities were interrupted when Alzheimer’s started to change his world.
Russell is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Flint, Paulding; son, Robert Flint, Dunwoody, Ga.; two grandchildren, Bruce (Karen) and Jennifer; and two great-grandchildren, Auron and Krystal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence (Baker) Flint; son, Russell “Rusty” Flint; and brother, Robert.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org). Friends and relatives may leave condolences and fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
