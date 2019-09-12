ANTWERP — Russel "Pete" Beerbower, 96, of Antwerp, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The service is Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with viewing from  9-9:45 a.m. at Riverside Christian Church, 15413 Ohio 49, Antwerp. Viewing is also Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.

Load entries