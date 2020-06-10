Rudy A. Santos, 73, Defiance, died Monday night, June 8, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
His Legacy… Rudy was born July 25, 1946, to Jose M. Jr. and Eva (Lazano) Santos in Poteet, Texas. He graduated from Holgate High School. He enlisted with the Marine Corps during Vietnam. Rudy was employed with General Motors, Defiance, as an electrician. He retired after 30 years. He was a member of the UAW, AMVETS and VFW, all of Defiance.
He is survived by his children, Stephen Santos of Defiance, Peter Santos of Wauseon and Angie Santos; five grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Santos, Defiance; and a sister, Laura (Jessie) Bentancur, Saginaw, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Parker Santos; and a sister, Bertha (Joe) Belmares.
His Farewell Services… Visitation is Monday, June 15, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the funeral home. The funeral service will be private that same day with Father Nick Cunningham officiating.
Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.