Ruby Becher

DEFIANCE — Ruby May Becher, 95, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born on November 16, 1927, to the late William and Clara (Seiple) Flory in Jewell, Ohio. Ruby was a 1945 graduate of North Richland High School. On June 14, 1947, she married Rolland "Gus" Becher who preceded her in death on September 23, 2009.
Ruby was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She was a faithful member of Independence United Methodist Church and was active in the Independence United Methodist Women. She worked at Defiance County Auditor's office for seven years and at Defiance BMV for two years. Ruby was a lifetime member of Jewell American Legion Auxiliary. She was a devoted volunteer with the Red Cross and assisted with blood drives for over 26 years.
Ruby is survived by her son, Ned Becher and sister-in-law, Ruth Flory, both of Defiance. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lester, Russell and James Flory, and her sister, Loretta Zigler.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Independence United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church with Minister Alan Fuhrhop officiating. Burial will follow the service at Independence Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the church, or CHP Defiance Area Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
