Funeral services for Ruby Bakle were held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Music was provided by Veronica Champa. Burial followed in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Cecil. Pallbearers were Derek Bakle, Clint Bakle, Logan Sunday, Jason Grace, Nate Wells, and Adrian Mahathy. Schaffer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Load entries