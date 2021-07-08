Defiance — Ruben Vallejo Jr., age 54, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on July 7, 1966, to Ruben and Esther (Fuentes) Vallejo in Wauseon, Ohio. Ruben worked at Pizza Hut for four years, and also at Quadco Rehabilitation Center. He enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart on television, and listening to Christian music. Ruben will be missed by his family and friends, and will be remembered for his giant personality and gentle soul.
Ruben is survived by his mother, Esther Ramos of Defiance, Ohio, his father, Ruben Vallejo Sr. of Brownsville, Texas, his brother, Bernie Vallejo of Detroit, Michigan, and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Rosie Perez and Pastor Ben Esouivel officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
