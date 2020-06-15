Ruben Martinez

Ruben O. Martinez, 85, Defiance, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania, Ohio.
He was born August 15, 1934, to the late Juan and Eloisa (Oyervides) Martinez in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. On June 5, 1954, he married Paulina (Anguiano) Martinez, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Ruben was a member of St. John Catholic Church. He worked for over 35 years at Johns Manville until his retirement. Ruben enjoyed going to the casino, and scratch tickets. He loved his family and was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. Ruben will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Ruben is survived by 11 children, Eloisa (Tim) Barbero of McComb, Ohio, Marisela Martinez of Flint, Mich., Enriqueta (Guadalupe) Acevedo of Mercedes, Texas, Sylvia (Joe) Velasquez of Defiance, Clara (Larry) Gomez of Defiance, Alicia (Jerry) Elrod of Defiance, Ruben (Becky) Martinez Jr. of Findlay, Francisco (Elda) Martinez of Defiance, Joaquin (Debbie) Martinez of Defiance, Carlos (Monica) Martinez of Napoleon and Jorge (Stacy) Martinez of Defiance. He also leaves behind 28 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; his brother, Mario Martinez of Defiance; and his sister, Lydia Martinez of Arizona.
Visitation and funeral services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
