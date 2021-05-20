Roy MacDonald

Defiance — Roy "Mac" MacDonald, 68, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born on August 25, 1952, to Lester and Joyce (Daugherty) MacDonald in Bedford, Indiana. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps for twenty years. On December 29, 1982, he married Janice (Collins) MacDonald, who survives.
Roy was a member of First Baptist Church in Defiance. He was a police officer and patrolman for the City of Defiance for over twenty years until his retirement in 2004. He dedicated himself to serving our community and was loved and respected by many. He enjoyed metal detecting, and his leisure time was spent with his family. He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren the most. Roy will be sadly missed by his family, and many good friends and colleagues.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Jan MacDonald of Defiance, his son, Trey MacDonald of Continental, and his daughter, Megan (Eric) Fischer of Defiance. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Colton, Caleb, and Mackenzie MacDonald, and his brothers: David MacDonald of Defiance, Jon (Jennifer) MacDonald of Bedford, Indiana, and Victor (Mikki) MacDonald of Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce and Lester MacDonald.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Ron Monteith officiating. Final page and VFW Post 3360 military honors will be at the conclusion of the services.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project, or Friends of Felines. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
