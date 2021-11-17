Rowel Cotto Rivera

WYOMING, Mich. — Rowel "Danny" Cotto Rivera, age 66, of Wyoming, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson and watching football. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Carrillo Cotto and Maria Luisa Cotto, brother, Juan Antonio Carrillo Rivera, his beloved pet friend, Spud. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Rosa Marie Cotto and fiancé Anthony Joseph Zayas; grandson, Maxwell Alan Troche; good friend, Buffy Morgan; beloved cat, Patches; siblings: Luzmaria (Myron) Bok, Augustin Carrillo Rivera, Margarita (Chiro) Cotto Hernandez, Senaida (Lionel) Perez, David (Laurie) Cotto, Rebeca (Mark) Cotto Bergmann; sister-in-law, Tina Rivera; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may meet the family Friday, November 19, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. for a memorial visitation at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Emmanuel Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
