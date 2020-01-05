HICKSVILLE — Rosemary Wagler, 81, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, in her daughter's home in Hicksville.
Born on August 15, 1938, in Daviess County, Indiana, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Lewis and Mary (Wagler) Graber. On November 22, 1962, she was united in marriage to Alva Wagler and he survives. Rosemary worked at Grabill Cabinets for 16 years and was also a homemaker and babysat for many children. She was a member of the Hicksville Mennonite Church, Hicksville. She was a baker and loved gardening, selling produce at the farmers' market.
Rosemary also is survived by her children, Darlene (Eli) Troyer of Hicksville, Mary Ruth (David) Knepp of Montgomery, Indiana, John Wagler of Hicksville; seven grandchildren, Michael (Kristie) Troyer, Krystal (Chris) Yoder and Kevin (Lydia) Troyer, all of Hicksville, Eric Knepp of Nashville, Tennessee, Jennifer (DeWayne) Wittmer of Loogootee, Indiana, Tadge Knepp, Krista Knepp and Kaylee Knepp, all of Montgomery, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Spencer and Ahria Troyer; siblings, Rachel (Joe) Stoll, Jerome (Rosemary) Graber, Betty (John) Wagler, Alvena (Elmer) Knepp, Jackson (Marjorie) Graber, Jake (Delilah) Graber, Lewis Jr. (Wilma) Graber, Nancy (Ben) Wittmer; brothers-in-law, Ben (Viola) Graber, David Stoll; and sister-in-law, Marian Graber.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter and her siblings, Floyd Graber, Fanny Stoll and Lilly Graber.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Hicksville Mennonite Church, with Pastor Steve Eicher officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8 p.m. also at the church. Burial will be in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
