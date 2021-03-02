Rosemary Ricica

Paulding — Rosemary M. Ricica, 74, Paulding, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at The Gardens of Paulding.
She was born June 8, 1946, to Norbert and Rita (Siebeneck) Maag in Putnam County, Ohio. She was a graduate of St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1967. On March 6, 1995, she married Steve Ricica, who preceded her in death on February 27, 1996.
Rosemary was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, and most recently a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Paulding. She was also a member of Eagles Aerie 372, VFW Post 3360, AMVETS Post 1991, Moose Lodge 2094 in Defiance, and 55+ Club. Rosemary enjoyed working as a nurse for several years. She loved butterflies, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Monica Maag (Marcus Hotelling) of Thonotosassa, Fla.; her granddaughters, Kayla Maag and Emily Barrett; and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two brothers, Norbert (Marilyn) Maag Jr. of Bryan, Ohio, and Eugene (Janet) Maag of Butler, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Steel, Doris Cordray, and Ruth Steele; her brother, Lawrence (Sherlene) Maag; her niece, Debbie Maag; and her nephew, John Maag.
Visitation will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father John Stites officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to The Gardens of Paulding. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
