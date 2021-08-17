DEFIANCE — Rosemary Reiter, age 79, passed away peacefully at home and well loved, on August 13, 2021, in New Bern, North Carolina, after suffering a brief illness of lung cancer and dementia.
Prior to living in New Bern, she was a long time resident of northwest Ohio and parishioner of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee, Ohio.
She is survived by her four daughters: Anne Reiter (Michael Conley), Cyndi Trimble (Dave McNamara), Karen Reiter, M.D. (James Wallace) and Laurel Climo. She has nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Reiter, and her parents, Howard and Esther Smith. Two of her sisters passed in childhood, Dorothy June and Mae Christine. Her older sister Mary Ann Frable, M.D. passed away in 2020.
Most days you could find Rosie petting her many animals, working in her garden, quilting or playing bridge. Memorials are to be made to the Defiance Community Cultural Council (www.defiancearts.org) at the request of the family. Celebration of life service to be held at a later date in Defiance, Ohio.
