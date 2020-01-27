HOLGATE — Rosemary Alexander, 71, Holgate, died at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Sunday night, January 26, 2020.
She was born June 2, 1948, to Raymond and Bessie Wells in Taylorville, W.Va. On June 1, 1996, she married Thomas Alexander, and he survives. She retired from the Campbell Soup Company after several years.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Douglas “Leon” (Heather) Nash Jr. of Holgate, Esther (Douglas) Stuber of Napoleon and Michelle (Brent) Hesselschwardt, Defiance; stepchildren, William (Angela) Alexander of Holgate, Jason Alexander of Holgate, Richard (Jaclyn) Alexander of Lacey, Wash., and Trisha (Brad) Helberg, Napoleon; grandchildren, MacKenzie Newberry, Jacob Stuber, Drew Stuber, Tyler Stuber, Ava Hesselschwardt, Tori Alexander, Izayah Martinez, Leon Alexander, Allison Alexander, Anthony Alexander, Tristan St. John and Travyn St. John; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Edward Russell, Connie Lawson, Judy Geckle, Thelma Donovan, Linda Skeens, Brenda Polson, Debra Evans and Becky Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David, at age 2.
There will be a celebration of her life on July 12, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. at Oberhaus Park, Napoleon.
Memorial contributions can be made to the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service are handling the services.
