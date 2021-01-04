PAULDING — Rosemarie Reinhart, 93, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Gardens of Paulding.
She was born August 28, 1927, to the late Leo and Lois (Ritz) Walz in Defiance. She married Robert Reinhart on August 30, 1952, at St. John’s Church in Defiance, and was employed in the office of JCPenney until she joined her husband in England and Scotland in October of 1952. They returned to Paulding in 1954. She then worked at Reinhart Chevrolet for a short time. She was secretary for the former St. Joseph Catholic Church rectory for 16 years and a clerk for the Paulding Library for 17 years. Rosemarie was a member of the Paulding County Hospital Auxiliary/Bargain Bin.
She is survived by her children, Chris (Cindy) Reinhart and Kathy (Melvyn Buck) Wherry; grandchildren, Ryan (Emily) and Courtney Reinhart, Wendel (Mallory) and Brandon Wherry; and great-granddaughter, Lyndsey.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and son-in-law, Mark Wherry.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Masses or Bargain Bin. Friends may send condolences and fond memories to www.denherderfh.com. Den herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.