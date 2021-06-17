OTTAWA — Rose Marlene Cantrell, 79, of Ottawa, died 4:15 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Putnam Heritage Assisted Living Center, Ottawa.
She was born April 3, 1942, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gerald & Susan (Kern) Mast and the wife of Ulus Cantrell, who passed away March 17, 2004.
She is survived by four children: Robin Bauer, Ottawa, Ohio, Kevin (Peggy) Cantrell, Ottawa, Ohio, Deborah (Brook) Schroeder, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jill Cantrell, Van Wert, Ohio; two step-children: Gary Cantrell, West Unity, Ohio, Angela McMahan, Jacksonville, Florida; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way; siblings: Rita Leininger, Rudy Mast, Gary Mast, Marvin Mast, and David Mast, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Mast, Richard “Dick” Mast, Francis “Curly” Mast, Betty Delarber, Dixie Corwin, Ray ”Dean” Mast, and Dennis “Skip” Mast.
Rose retired in 2006 from SK Tools, Defiance, Ohio, after 42 years of service. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, Ohio, and a graduate of Stryker High School. Rose enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping and working as a greeter at Walmart in Ottawa.
A Christian funeral service will be held Thursday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, Ohio, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to curechm.org or a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
