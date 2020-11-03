CONTINENTAL — Rose Marie Burke, 82, Continental, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born October 23, 1938, in Cloverdale, to the late Benjamin and Mary (Korte) Blankemeier. On August 1, 1957, she married Angus Burke, who died in September 2002.
Rose Marie is survived by three children, Peggy and Tim Bragg, Mike and Becky (Troyer) Burke and Jeff and Shirley (Schnipke) Burke, all of Continental; seven grandchildren, Amanda Germann, Morgan Galyk, David (Julie) Burke, Stephanie (Dillon) Wirick, Ashley Hazelton, Brandon (Emily) Burke and Maddison Burke; and 11 great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brooklyn Galyk, Adeline, Myles and Jayce Burke, Jaxon Wirick, Hunter, Mason and Millie Hazelton and Rose and Jacob Burke.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur (Mary) Blankemeier and Bernard (Joann) Blankemeier; and two sisters, Emma Jean (George) Sigler and Mary Lou (Don) Harter.
Rose Marie was a homemaker and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tom and Anita Armey for getting her mail, sharing meals and bringing Mom's four-legged friend, Maggie, over for a visit and a treat. Thank you also to R&B Meats, for delivering Mom’s meals with small talk and a smile.
At the end of life, what really matters is not what we brought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence, but our character; and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love.
There will be a private funeral service, with burial in Monroe Cemetery, Continental, to follow. The arrangements are being handled by Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Continental Blue and Gold Club or the Continental Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
