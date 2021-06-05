Rosalie R. Harris

Jewell — Rosalie Ruth Harris, 81, of Jewell passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 27, 1939, in Defiance Ohio to the late John and Ruth (Lymanstall) Cameron. Rosalie was a 1957 graduate of Jewell High School and a 1960 graduate of Mercy School of Nursing. On July 21, 1962, she married Gerald "Jeb" Harris, who preceded her in death on November 28, 2016.
Rosalie was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Defiance. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was always her priority. She was very proud of her children and their accomplishments. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports throughout the years. In her leisure time she enjoyed rooting on the Buckeyes, Indians and Browns, going to the casino, making scrubbies, having coffee with her friends, and spending time with her cat "Candy".
She will be sadly missed by her seven children: Lisa (Cliff) Gilbert, Lori (Jeff) Logan, Jeff (Julie) Harris, Julie Smith, Jim (Joanie) Harris, Jenny (Matt) Maginn, and Erin (Brandon) Sweet; 13 grandchildren: Nathan, Aaron, Dan, Cameron, Taylor, Tyler, Chase, Sarah, Luke, Porter, Shane, Brady, and Evan, one step-grandchild Kyle; five great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Jayce, Makenna, Skyler and Wyatt; sister Mary (Larry) Leonard and her brother Virgil (Gloria) Cameron. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson Cory Harris.
Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father Joe Steinbauer officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice, or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
