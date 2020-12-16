Rosa Molnar

Rosa Lee Molnar, 81, Defiance, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born September 7, 1939, to the late Joshua and Katie (Buck) Walker in McCullough, Alabama. On December 21, 1957, she married Albert S. “Steve” Molnar, who survives. Rosa was a member of First Baptist Church. She owned and operated Yellow Rose Restaurant in Defiance. She developed good friendships during her membership with The Red Hat Society, and she was honored to receive a Garden of the Month award from the Defiance Gardeners Club. Rosa will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Rosa is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Albert S. Molnar of Defiance, Ohio; her sons, Roger Molnar of Defiance and Gerald (Kathy) Molnar of Bryan, Ohio; her daughters, Diana (Jeff) Roehrig of Kalida, Ohio, and Penny Molnar of Defiance; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, J.T. Walker, William Walker, and David Walker; and her sisters, Mary Jane Adams-Dewitt, Zille Mae Walker, Perry Lee Walker, Ethel Lee Walker and Annie Mae Howell.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with Rev. Ron Monteith officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
