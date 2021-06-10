Defiance — Ronald T. Cupp, 73, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday evening, June 6, 2021, at his home in Defiance.
He was born on July 13, 1947, to the late Harry and Hilda (Wolf) Cupp in Defiance, Ohio. Ron was married to Diane (Van Poppel) Cupp, who preceded him in death on January 22, 1987. Ron worked for over 30 years as a mechanic for Metal Forge in Stryker, Ohio.
Ron is survived by his sons Edward Cupp of Defiance and Ronald Cupp of Delaware Bend, Ohio.
There will be no services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Cupp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.