Defiance — Ronald T. Cupp, 73, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday evening, June 6, 2021, at his home in Defiance.

He was born on July 13, 1947, to the late Harry and Hilda (Wolf) Cupp in Defiance, Ohio. Ron was married to Diane (Van Poppel) Cupp, who preceded him in death on January 22, 1987. Ron worked for over 30 years as a mechanic for Metal Forge in Stryker, Ohio.

Ron is survived by his sons Edward Cupp of Defiance and Ronald Cupp of Delaware Bend, Ohio.

There will be no services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

