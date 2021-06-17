ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Ronald “Ron, Ronnie” Stark, 78 of Englewood, Florida, passed away Saturday May 15, 2021, at Venice Regional Hospital Hospice Care Wing of pancreatic cancer, liver cancer and complications from agent orange.
A Memorial Service will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens on Friday June 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., for the family.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Defiance VFW Post 3360, at noon after the memorial service for family and friends.
Ronald was born to Omar and Gladys (Baker) Stark on May 8, 1943, in Pulaski, Ohio. After high school he went into the Army to serve his country. He spent two years in Vietnam. He worked at the General Motors Foundry in Defiance Ohio until he retired with over 25 years of service.
He married Donna Leonard in 1991 and they moved to Florida, where they happily resided until his death. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and Eagles, where he has had many positions over the years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Donna; and two children from a previous marriage, Noreen Stark (Mark) Purk, and James (Jenette) Stark. Ron is one of 12 children and is preceded in death by three of his siblings. He is also survived by three step-children, Kathy Leonard (Tom) Hilton, Tim, (Stacy) Leonard, and Perry Leonard (Mary Jane). Between the two families there are also 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Donations can be given to Defiance VFW Post 3360 in Ron’s name or donors choice.
