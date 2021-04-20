Ronald Sonnenberg

Hamler, Ohio — Ronald Lawrence "Ron" Sonnenberg, 80, of Hamler, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, April 11, 2021, at St. Charles Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born May 9, 1940, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Pauline (Volkman) Sonnenberg. He was baptized at St. John Lutheran Freedom Twp. He was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran where he attended grade school. He went on to graduate in 1959 from Napoleon High School and was in the National Guard from 1962-68.
He started dating Diane Badenhop on September 11, 1959, and then they married on September 18, 1965. They cherished and loved each other dearly for 55 years.
Ron worked for Mel Lanzer Co. Napoleon for 46 years, retiring on May 2, 2002. He continued farming and assisting Herb Berhman surveying.
Ron enjoyed attending races with his friends and going out to eat in Hamler with friends on Friday nights.
He was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler, where he served as deacon, financial secretary and member of the building committee for the parsonage and parish hall.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; sisters, Vivian Allen and Rosanne (Jerry) Dehnke, Brother-in-law, Roger Badenhop; sister-in-law, Karen Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Brent Allen, Kim (Cris) Roth, Andy Fouts, Tony (Jill) Fouts, Kevin Badenhop. Micah (Sarah) Badenhop, Paula (Steve) Himburg, and Pam (Dave) Zenk.
He was also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Ed and Loueda Badenhop; brothers-in-law, Bill Allen and Chuck Schroeder; and niece, Gretchen Badenhop Myers.
A public viewing will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler, where visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Hope-St. Stephens Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Hamler American Legion Post.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Patrick Henry Athletic Boosters, or Henry County Relay for Life.
