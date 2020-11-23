EVANSPORT — Ronald Edward Shock, 79, Evansport, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oregon, Ohio.
On April 30, 1961, he married Velma (Carnahan) Shock, who resides in Evansport, Ohio. They were married 59 years... ( to the same woman... he used to say).
He was born February 10, 1941, in Defiance County, to the late Lawrence and Helen (Beindorf) Shock. He worked 30 years at Dinner Bell in Archbold, then 17 years at Sauders. Ron was a member of the Evansport Fire Department since 1967, and an assistant chief for several years. He loved to go fishing and mushroom hunting. He attended Evansport United Methodist Church. Ron will always be remembered for his sense of humor, jokes and storytelling. He never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved helping others and did so for years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Velma; his children, Daniel (Ellen) Shock of Fayette, Ohio, and Penny (Rob) Richardson of Edgerton, Ohio. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Maggie (Micah) McGee of Defiance, Danielle (Kyle) Vaughn of Evansport, Bobby Richardson of Columbus, Ohio, and Ronnie Richardson of Dayton, Ohio; stepgrandchildren, Jennifer (Daniel) Perez and Joe (Cindy) Lantz; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Roger (Jeanette) Shock; brothers-in-law, Clarence, Gene and John Carnahan and Delbert Hoop; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Hoop.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private ceremony with a memorial service at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fresenius Kidney Care in Defiance, where he received dialysis and was loved like family; or Evansport United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
