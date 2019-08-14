LAKE LADY, Fla. — Ronald L. Saunders of Lady Lake, Florida (formerly Defiance, Ohio), passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019.

He was born August 24, 1949, to the late Paul R. Saunders and Wilma (Cox) Kania (Tiffin, Ohio). Ron was a 1967 graduate of Westwood High School and employed by General Motors in Defiance, Ohio.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma; wife, Carmen; his children, Tammy (Mohammad) Hashemi, Brock (Terri) Saunders and Nicole Saunders; brothers, Paul (Sandy) Saunders and Dan (Barb) Saunders; and stepbrothers, David (Pat) Kania, Steve (Deb) Kania and Tom (Sherrie) Kania; stepsister, Rosanne (Tom) Tussing; stepsister-in-law, Lois Kania; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by stepbrother, Dennis Kania; and stepfather, John Kania.

