Ronald Reinhart

HICKSVILLE — Ronald Gene Reinhart, 63, Hicksville, was called home on Saturday, November 28, 2020, after an 11-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ron was born July 17, 1957, in Hicksville, to the late James W. and Rosa M. (Bell) Reinhart. On September 10, 1977, he married Brenda Phillips, who survives. Ron was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, Hicksville. He was proud to serve his communities starting his fire career at Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department (1978-83). He joined full time at the Defiance Fire Department (1982-2007), retiring on September 10, 2007, after 25 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, Ohio State Trappers Association and National Trappers Association. He was also a member of the International Fire Fighters Association Local 918. Ron was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman.
Ron will be sadly missed by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Reinhart of Hicksville; three children, Tyler (Shannon) Reinhart of Hicksville, Trevor (April) Reinhart of Defiance and Traci Reinhart of Hicksville; four granddaughters, Jaylyn, Sommer, Hayden, and Brezlyn; two sisters, Doris (John) Peak of Bryan and Janice Reinhart of Butler, Indiana; and one brother, Kenneth Reinhart of Hicksville. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Willis Reinhart; three nephews; and two best friends, Larry C. Williams and Doug Haubert.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held to honor Ron. Interment will take place in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family asks those remembering Ron to make memorials to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.