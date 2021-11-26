Defiance — Ronald R. Norden, age 86, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born on January 15, 1935, to Eldor and Rufena (Helberg) Norden in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. On January 4, 1965, he married Judith (Wagner) Norden, who preceded him in death on October 31, 2017.
Ron was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church. He worked at Johns Manville in Defiance for over 47 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting deer and turkey, and was a talented man of all trades. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Ron is survived by his sons, Gary (Cheryl) Norden of Belleville, Michigan, Jeff Leys of Michigan, and Kevin (Lynda) Norden of Defiance, and his daughters, Julie (Julian) Lamas of Allen Park, Michigan, and Kim (Brad) Buchholz of Defiance. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Kristy Kinzel, Jani (Robert) George, Andrea Norden, Daniel Norden, Anastasia Lamas, Isaac Lamas, Lani Norden and Jonathon Norden, seven great-grandchildren, his brother, Eugene (Lily) Norden of Michigan, brother-in-law, David Wagner of Ayersville, and his sisters, Diane (Gene) Wendt of Ridgeville Corners, and Sue (Dave) McColley of Newark, Ohio.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Weldon Norden, and sisters, Joan Miller and Lois Rettig.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookview, especially Kristy and Linda for their outstanding care and compassion.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, or End Care Ohio Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
