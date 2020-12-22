CECIL — Ronald J. Matthews, 66, Cecil, died Friday, December 18, 2020.

He was born January 10, 1954, in Paulding, son of the late Charles and Dorma (Bland) Matthews. He retired in 2016 from Johns Manville, Defiance.

Ronald is survived by his daughters, Kristie (J.R.) Adkins of Hicksville and Jaime Matthews, Antwerp; grandchildren, Shianna (Jr.), Jessalyn, Quin (Terica), Josiah (Anya), and Kesa (Taylor); great-granddaughter, Avyanna; brothers, Gordon of Sturgis, Mich., John (Edna) of Bryan, Dana (Teresa) of Broughton, and Jerry, Hicksville.

He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Jr., Jody, Lynn and Lee; and sisters, Wilda Matthews and Elvene Holtsberry.

To honor Ronald’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

The family suggests donations made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Jews for Jesus. Friends may leave condolences and fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.

Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.

