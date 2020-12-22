CECIL — Ronald J. Matthews, 66, Cecil, died Friday, December 18, 2020.
He was born January 10, 1954, in Paulding, son of the late Charles and Dorma (Bland) Matthews. He retired in 2016 from Johns Manville, Defiance.
Ronald is survived by his daughters, Kristie (J.R.) Adkins of Hicksville and Jaime Matthews, Antwerp; grandchildren, Shianna (Jr.), Jessalyn, Quin (Terica), Josiah (Anya), and Kesa (Taylor); great-granddaughter, Avyanna; brothers, Gordon of Sturgis, Mich., John (Edna) of Bryan, Dana (Teresa) of Broughton, and Jerry, Hicksville.
He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Jr., Jody, Lynn and Lee; and sisters, Wilda Matthews and Elvene Holtsberry.
To honor Ronald’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
The family suggests donations made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Jews for Jesus. Friends may leave condolences and fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.