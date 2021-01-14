Ronald Keesbury

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Ronald L. Keesbury, 69, Port Richey, Fla., passed away January 7, 2021.
Ron retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad after 40 years of service. He was born and raised in Montpelier, Ohio, and moved to Florida upon retiring.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sarah; two sons John of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Keith of Montpelier, Ohio; a daughter, Jennifer Viogt (Mike) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Kiersten Nieman (Jesse) of New Port Richey, Florida, Trenten and Sydney Keesbury of Wauseon, Ohio, Emily Jarod and Natile Voigt of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ron also had seven brothers, Richard Keesbury (Donna) of Rutherfordton, N.C., Denny Keesbury (Linda) of Montpelier, Ohio, Jerry Keesbury (Carol) of Montpelier, Ohio, Jimmy Keesbury (Becky) of Montpelier, Ohio, Larry Keesbury (Verna) of Montpelier, Ohio, Robert Keesbury of Montpelier, Ohio, and Joe Keesbury (Mary) of Montpelier, Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews.
Ron was proceeded in death by his parents, Dorman Lee and Mary Ann Keesbury of Montpeler, Ohio.
He will be greatly missed by many. No service will be held at this time.
Memorials are to Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.