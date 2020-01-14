COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Ronald “Ron” Lee Hoffman, 77, Cookeville, Tennessee, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
Ron was born April 30, 1942, in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, to the late George and Mathilda “Tillie” (Cordes) Hoffman. Ron was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He was very kind and giving to everyone he met. Ron was very active with the Heavenly Host Lutheran Church. He was loved by all that knew him and he will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by his wife, Linda Hoffman; three boys, Dean (Cindy) Hoffman, David Hoffman and Dan (Beth) Hoffman; four grandchildren, Kelly, Christopher, Holly and Lindsey Hoffman; and three sisters, Nancy (Jim) Hogrefe, Pat (Larry) Mahnke and Diane (Chuck) Weires-Haynes.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Marci Hoffman.
Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, with Pastor Mindy Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio.
