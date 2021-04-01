Napoleon — Ronald "Eddie" Beard, 72, of Napoleon passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
He was born on June 13, 1948, to Donald and Maude (Sharp) Beard of Lake City, Tennessee. After graduating high school he proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He then dedicated his time to the Ohio Army National Guard. After his honorable discharge he worked at Tenneco of Napoleon for twelve years. On January 10, 1966, he married the love of his life, Kathy Burdue, who survives.
In his younger years Eddie enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping. He was also a talented drummer. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and also liked to watch old western movies. The thing he liked to do the most was spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. To say he will be dearly missed is an understatement.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty-five years, Kathy Beard; children, Barron (Leta) Beard, Kelly (Chuck) Wilcox and Brent Beard; thirteen grandchildren, Nathan, Jerica, Ricky, Keith, Ryan, Brooke, Seth, Darby, Hannah, Barron E., Asia, Jadyn and Owen; and nine great-grandchildren, Gavin, Braxton, Landon, Eli, Braden, Brycen, Rowen, Bentley and Jaelyn. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Chastain. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Maude Beard, brother, Donny Beard and an infant sister.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the mortuary at 12 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Christopher Crowe will be officiating. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home and cemetery. Social distancing is also strongly encouraged. Memorials in Eddie's memory may be considered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donors choice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Eddie and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
