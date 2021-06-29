Ronald Eakins

Oakwood — Ronald L. Eakins, 78, of Oakwood died at 5:11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born February 12, 1943, in Paulding, Ohio, to the late Wesley Carson and Donaldine (Lighthill) Eakins.
Ron is survived by a son, Dan (Judy) Eakins of Paulding; five grandchildren: Aaron (Ashley) Sherry, Andrea (Adam) Ricker, Cassandra (Gabe) Pardo, Zachary Sherry, and Gabriel (Gabe) Hill; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Robert) Moyer of Paulding; and his former spouse, Brenda (Dimock) Eakins of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a stillborn brother, Daniel Lynn Eakins.
Ron has dedicated his entire life to doing everything right the first time. Upon graduating high school he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he became an expert marksman on the USMC Rifle Team. After returning to civilian life he worked for his parents in the family owned Charloe Store. On his days off he taught himself how to sew, which forever changed the direction of his life. He and his former spouse Brenda built R&B Fabrications Inc. from the ground up in a one car garage. Ron served 45 years with the Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department and 43 years with the Oakwood EMS. He has served in every position on the fire department from firefighter to chief. Ron loved to travel. He enjoyed off-roading, working in his yard and any outdoor activities. Ron always lived life to the fullest and was always ready to help the community with any task.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Gary Fredericks officiating and military rites by Paulding VFW.
A visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
