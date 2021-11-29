Ronald Burke

Defiance — Ronald G. "Ron" Burke, age 90, of Defiance, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
He was born in Bryan, Ohio, on September 17, 1931, to the late Roland and Evelyn (Bodman) Burke. On December 16, 1950, he married Marilyn (Engle) Burke who survives.
Ron has been a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church since 1950. He worked at Johns Manville over 43 years until his retirement in 1994. To pursue his love of hunting and fishing, he spent many summers in the wilds of northern Michigan.
Ronald will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 70 years, Marilyn Burke of Defiance, his son, Steve (Carol) Burke of New Haven, Indiana, and his daughter-in-law, Denise Burke of Medina, Ohio. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Michael Burke.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Entombment will follow the service in the mausoleum at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
