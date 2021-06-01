Ronald L. Bonner, 83, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at CHP Hospice Center.

Services are pending at Krill Funeral Service-Bryan.

Please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com for updated service information.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bonner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

