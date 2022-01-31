Defiance — Ronald Bland age 62, of Defiance died Friday morning, January 28, 2022, at the Laurel's of Defiance.

He was the son of Frank and Orma (Edwards) Bland, born on November 10, 1959, in Tiffin, Ohio.

Ronald is survived by his brother, William (Linda) Clements, Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Phyllis Whitney and Tom Clements.

Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William St., Holgate on Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m. until the service at noon. Burial will be in Montgomery Township Cemetery, Bradner, Ohio. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries