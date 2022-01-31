Defiance — Ronald Bland age 62, of Defiance died Friday morning, January 28, 2022, at the Laurel's of Defiance.
He was the son of Frank and Orma (Edwards) Bland, born on November 10, 1959, in Tiffin, Ohio.
Ronald is survived by his brother, William (Linda) Clements, Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Phyllis Whitney and Tom Clements.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William St., Holgate on Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m. until the service at noon. Burial will be in Montgomery Township Cemetery, Bradner, Ohio. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.