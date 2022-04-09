ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Ronald D. Bickel, 77, Englewood, Florida, peacefully departed this life at home with his wife on February 25, 2022, after a long cancer battle.

Ron was born in Portland, Indiana, on September 8, 1944, to Paul and Mary (Harshman) Bickel. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gary Bickel and son, Andy McIntosh.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kathy (Rothenberger), son, Jeff (Debbie) Bickel, daughter, Bobbi (Stan) Gagnon, brother, Wayne (Phyllis) Bickel, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and extended family.

After graduation from high school Ron worked in the automotive and natural gas industries. He retired in 2001 as superintendent of ANR Pipeline in Defiance after 30 years with the company. After retirement he and Kathy relocated to a home in sunny Englewood, Florida, where he loved living and spent his last 14, very contented years.

Private burial services will be held at Myers Cemetery on Saturday, April 16, 2022, and a public celebration of his life will follow at the Defiance AMVETS, 1795 Spruce St. in Defiance from 12:30-4 p.m. Please stop by, have some lunch and reminisce with family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bickel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries