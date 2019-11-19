Ronald Benecke

ARCHBOLD — Ronald Virgil Benecke, 70, Archbold, Ohio, passed away November 17, 2019.
He was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on June 4, 1949, to Charles and Vaneda (Wittenberg) Benecke. Ron was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Adams Ridge. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State fan. Ron was a bit of a daredevil, who loved roller coasters and water parks. He was meticulous about his lawn and always ready for Christmas. Ron enjoyed going fishing with the family, but baiting the hook was not for him.
He is survived by his siblings, Linda (Orville) Hardy, Roger (Nan) Benecke, Phyllis (Stephen) Westrick, Lynette (Robert) Poch and Philip (Marlene) Benecke; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Adams Ridge, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Ridgeville Township Fire Department. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
