Ronald Balser

Ronald R. Balser, 67, Defiance, passed away Friday morning, November 6, 2020, at his daughter's residence.
He was born August 24, 1953, to Harold and Agnes (Abbott) Balser in Wauseon, Ohio. Ron was a 1971 graduate of Wauseon High School. He worked at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for several years until his retirement in 2005.
Ron is survived by his children, Jessica (Eric) Willis of Defiance, Justin Balser of Archbold, Ohio, Jonathon Balser of Toledo, Ohio, Jaclyn (Blake) Tijerina of Holgate, Ohio, and Dalton Balser of Holgate, Ohio. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; his brothers, Rick Balser, Bob Balser and Tom (Dee) Balser; and his sister, Sandy Rutter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Balser; and sister, Jodi Balser.
Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home Inc., Defiance, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 9-11 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
