EVANSPORT—Ron Shock passed away November 22, 2020, from COVID-19.
Ron was a volunteer fireman since 1967 until his kidney condition forced him to retire. A celebration of life for Ronnie Shock will be held Sunday, June 20 at 11 a.m., at the Evansport United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be held immediately following at the Evansport Cemetery. In honor of Ronnie’s years of service he will be given a fireman’s send off.
A luncheon follows the graveside service at the Evansport Tiffin Fire Station.
