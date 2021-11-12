Rolland Ice

FINDLAY — Rolland Ferris Ice entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 6, 2021. Rolland was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who worked hard to support his family and bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.
Born to Ancel and Florence Ice on December 2, 1935, he grew up on a farm in Oakwood, Ohio. He graduated from Oakwood High School in 1953 and went on to study accounting and play college basketball at International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He married the love of his life Clarice Aldrich and they made their home in Findlay until moving closer to their children in later years. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Rolland was a dedicated employee of Marathon Oil Company from the time of his college graduation in 1955 until his retirement in 1994, as a senior accounting analyst.
He lived life as a faithful servant of God. He was the financial secretary for many years at First Baptist Church of Findlay as well as Maranatha Bible Church. He and his wife, Clarice helped to plant Maranatha Bible Church and Cornerstone Baptist Church. He also loved coaching church softball, basketball and volleyball teams. He especially enjoyed his Word of Life teams.
Rolland is survived by his wife, Clarice and their children, Vicki (Tim) Modert, Dr. Melonie Ice (Mike Lynch) and Brent (Angela) Ice; grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle) Modert, Bethany Modert, Heather Modert, Dr. Calvin (Dr. Lauren) Ice, Mitchell (Hannah) Ice, Dr. Alissa Ice and Elliott Ice; along with great-grandchildren Rionne and Petrus Modert, Eliana and Lydia Ice, and Peter Brent Ice.
Rolland loved and always supported his children and grandchildren by attending their school functions, sports events and other activities and teaching them to follow God.
The family wishes to thank Breton Woods Rehabilitation and Living Centre in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for their compassionate care during his brave struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Word of Life Fellowship, Schroon Lake, New York.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 12 at 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow on Saturday, November 13 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio.
The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral, out of respect for the health concerns of others. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.