Defiance — Roland N. Bachellor, 93, of Defiance, passed away on July 4, 2021 at his residence in Defiance.
He was born on February 16, 1928, to Nolan and Alta (Shilts) Bachellor in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was married to Corine "Connie" (Silver) Bachellor, who preceded him in death.
Roland was a 1946 graduate of Payne High School, and earned his bachelor's degree in education from BGSU in 1951. He taught science and English at Continental and Liberty Center High Schools. Roland was a piano player, an artist in oils and watercolors, a master of sudoku, and was an ornithologist. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
Roland is survived by his four daughters: Helene Fillman of Thermopolis, Wyoming, Celeste Marroquin and Greta (Tom) Porter, all of Defiance, and Lynn Moss of Mark Center, Ohio. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law, Ann Bachellor of Defiance.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Kurt Bachellor, his twin sister, Romla Riley, his brother, Don Bachellor, and sons-in-law, Bill Fillman and Mike Fillman.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the funeral home, with Deacon Mark Homier officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
